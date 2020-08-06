Alec Baldwin Urges People To Go Back To The Movies, Promotes 'drive-in' Theatres

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin is in support of drive-in theatres and is urging people to go back to the movies. Amid the pandemic, Alec Baldwin released a video in which he said that going to the movies has evolved over the years from drive-ins in the 50s and 60s to movie theatre multiplexes and then binge-watching at home.

Alec Baldwin urges people to get back to movies

Also Read: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin's Family; Read

In a video released by People TV, Alec Baldwin spoke about how movies have always been about people coming together and having fun. He added that right now where people can’t go physically to the theatres because of Covid-19, Walmart drive-ins have come back in force and it is great to see their resurgence. After suggesting Walmart drive-in theatres, Alec Baldwin also suggested people to watch his iconic movie Beetlejuice which released in 1988. The film was a part of the Tribeca Drive-In program and was shown at the Rose Bowl in California, on July 26.

Also Read: Actor Alec Baldwin To Campaign For Virginia Democrats

In the western countries, since the Covid-19 pandemic has forced theatres to remain shut, the reopening dates have been pushed forward. Walmart Drive-in locations are now gaining popularity again. Several films, both old and new, have been screened at the Walmart drive-in theatres, including some classic films like Jurrasic Park. The film Jurrasic Park became a Number #1 film after 30 years of its release and fans flocked in theatres to see the film.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin Calls US President Donald Trump 'pandemic' In His Tweet

Walmart made an announcement in July that they would transform 16 of its store parking lots into Walmart drive in movie theatres. There will be a total of 320 screening across America from August to October. On July 2, Walmart tweeted that from August, some selected Walmart stores are partnering with Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive in movie premieres. They will also be serving the audience with popcorn and cold beverages. The details of Walmart Drive-in theatres will soon be announced by the authorities.

Also Read: '30 Rock' Cast Reuniting To Tout New NBC, Cable Schedules

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.