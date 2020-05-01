Here's Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin's Family; Read

Hailey Baldwin, the popular model is from the Hollywood royal family before getting married to Justin Bieber. Hailey Baldwin’s family, the famous Baldwins, have been on the top among the other Hollywood families for years and they have not even slowed down.

Hailey Baldwin and all her Baldwin sisters and other Baldwin cousins, are slowly becoming famous and making a name in the big leagues as they have grown up in the limelight because of their very famous parents and the name of Baldwin family. To know more about the Baldwin family tree, continue reading further-

Take a look at Hailey Baldwin’s family tree & some popular family members

Hailey Baldwin’s Parents- Stephen Baldwin (Father) & Kennya Deodato (Mother)

Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato are Hailey Baldwin’s parents. Her father is a popular actor, producer, director and author. Stephen Baldwin has also written a number of books about faith and Christianity. Since 1990, Stephen Baldwin is married to Kennya Deodato, and they are a happy family with two children together. Kennya Deodato is an artist and graphic designer, she is originally from Brazil.

Alaia Baldwin (Sister)

Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Deodato’s elder daughter and Hailey Baldwin’s older sister is Alaia Baldwin. She is the oldest child of Stephen and Kennya, who is a model and activist for endometriosis. Alaia Baldwin does not like much to come in the spotlight, but she frequently posts some interesting recipes and travel-inspired pictures on her Instagram. Alaia Baldwin is married to music producer Andrew Aronow.

Justin Bieber (Husband)

Hailey Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber is a popular singer and their relationship goes a long way. Justin Bieber and Hailey have a lovely history of almost 10 years which goes all the way back to 2009 when the two met for the first time. According to reports, the couple got married in 2018 secretly.

Alec Baldwin (Uncle)

Hailey Balwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin is a very popular actor, writer, and producer in Hollywood. Alec Baldwin was in headlines for his performance as Donald Trump in Saturday Night Live, for which he was appreciated by the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2017.

The actor was previously married to actress Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002, with one child together, Ireland, in 1995. Alec Baldwin then got married to Hilaria Thomas in 2012 and they have a big family with four children named, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Romeo Alejandro David.

Ireland Baldwin (Cousin)

Hailey Baldwin’s cousin, Ireland Baldwin is a model and a popular Hollywood actor. She is Alec Baldwin’s daughter and has appeared in Campus Caller and A Dark Foe. She is also in a contract with the DT Model Management and Premier Model Management and has appeared on several magazine covers and fashion campaigns.

