As the news of Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting accident continues to take the internet by storm, his co-star from Rust, Jensen Ackles' interview about how he was coached to use a firearm has started creating a buzz online. In a tragic mishap on the sets of the movie Rust on Thursday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and leaving the film's director Joel Souza injured.

Jensen Ackles had recently appeared at a Supernatural convention in Denver a few days before Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting accident where he had talked about the safe usage of firearms for the movie.

Alec Baldwin's co-star Jensen Ackles on his experience working on the sets of Rust

Jensen Ackles recently spoke about his experience working in the movie and revealed how the armourer or weapons specialist responsible for firearms and firearms safety on a filming set, coached him how to use firearms for the scenes. "They had me pick my gun. They were like, 'All right, what gun would you like?' and I was like, 'I don't know' and the armourer was like, 'You have gun experience?' and I was like, 'A little,' and she's like, 'OK, well, this is how you load it. This is how we check it and make sure it's safe,'" he said.

Furthermore, Ackles said that that specialist then asked him to fire off a couple of rounds and asked him to make sure that he pulled the hammer all the way back and aimed at his target. he continued, "So she's like, 'Okay, I'm going to put some blanks in there and I want you to just go and fire off a couple rounds towards the hill.' And I was like, 'Okay.' So I put the belt on, I put the gun there and I walked out and she's like, 'Just make sure you know you pull the hammer all the way back and you aim at your target.'"

As the DOP of the film, Halyna Hutchins was killed by a gun fired by Alec Baldwin, the former's husband, Matthew Hutchins spoke about the incident to Insider and stated that he didn't have words to communicate the situation. He also added that he will not be able to comment about the facts or the process of what they were going through at present, but he appreciated that everyone has been very sympathetic. He then asked for a little more time before they could really encapsulate her life in a way that was easy to communicate.

(Image: AP)