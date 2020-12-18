Where Was 'A Star Is Born' Filmed? Know About The Iconic Shooting Locations

A Star is Born is about an experienced musician named Jackson Maine (played by Bradley Cooper) who discovers a struggling artist named Ally (played by Lady Gaga). Ally has given up her dream of making it big as a singer. It is Jackson who coaxes her into the limelight. While her career takes off, Jackson meanwhile battles with his alcoholism and his inner demons.

Directed by actor-turned-director, Bradley Cooper, the film stars Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Rafi Gavron, Alec Baldwin, Ron Rifkin, Anthony Ramos, and others in pivotal roles. Read on to know about A Star is Born shooting locations.

Where was Star is Born filmed?

According to a report published in Mirror.co.uk, this Oscar-nominated film showed supermarkets, festivals, and comedy nights all over the world. However, most of the filming locations were in LA. The Greek theatre is one of the prominent A Star is Born filming locations. It is here that Jackson and Ally performed the song Shallow. The shoot continued for three days at the outside venue and fans of Lady Gaga filled the seats.

Another one of the major shooting locations is Super A Foods at Glassell Park. It is at this place that Jackson discovers the talent of Ally. As part of Jackson’s music tour, Ally and Jackson were seen performing in the film in a small scene. This was shot at Empire Polo Club in California. This served as the location for Coachella Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and Glastonbury.

For the Coachella Festival, Lady Gaga used the members of her fan club Little Monsters to create the audience. They came dressed in country music clothes rather than in their style. The other concert shots shown in the film were shot in Los Angeles. The Regent Theatre, LA is another important shooting location. The Virgil and The Short Stop on Sunset Boulevard are some of the other important places where the film has been shot.

A Star is Born review

A Star is Born has got a high rating of 7.6/10 on IMDB. The audiences loved the film for the great script, commendable performances by the lead cast consisting of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The chemistry between the lead pair was also widely talked about.

