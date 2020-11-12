Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Thanks Fans And Admirers For Their Well Wishes

Alex Trebek's wife Jean Trebek recently took to Instagram to thank everyone who paid tribute to the popular television host of 'Jeopardy!' fame. She also uploaded a throwback picture from their wedding in 1990. Take a look at her post and read all about Alex Trebek's death.

Alex Trebek's wife Jean responds to fans

In the post, fans can spot a young Alex Trebek in a tuxedo with his wife who is in a wedding gown. Alex is seen slipping a wedding ring into Jean's finger. Fans noted that the host looked very handsome on his wedding day and Jean looked gorgeous as well. Alex is also sporting his iconic moustache. Jean mentioned in her caption that she and her family were sincerely thankful for everyone's 'compassionate messages and generosity.' She finally added - 'Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek'.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. One fan mentioned that they loved watching Alex Trebek on Jeopardy and another added that Alex was a gentleman. One fan also mentioned - ' grew up watching your husband on tv! He will certainly be missed by all'. Take a look at fans' comments

Pic Credit: Jean Trebek's Instagram

Alex Trebek Cancer issue

On March 6, 2019, Alex announced that he was suffering from stage IV pancreatic cancer. He added that he had been feeling a lot of pain in his stomach but never realised that it could be cancer. In May 2019, he mentioned that he had been responding well to treatment and felt better.

Then on March 2020, the host announced on his show that he had survived one year of cancer treatment. He added that he felt blessed and he was truly happy to be on the show 'Jeopardy!'. On July 16, 2020, he again mentioned that he was feeling much better and that he felt like he was getting better. Finally, in Los Angeles on November 8, 2020, the host passed away due to cancer.

