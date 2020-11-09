Alex Trebek Had Shot A Cameo In Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Film 'Free Guy'; Read Details

Alex Trebek who was popularly known as the longtime host of Jeopardy! recently passed away on November 8. Ryan Reynolds revealed that he had shot a few scenes for his next film with Alex. Even though he was struggling with his illness, he was kind enough to play a cameo in Ryan's upcoming film Free Guy. Look at what he tweeted about the legendary TV host.

Alex Trebek shot a cameo in Ryan Reynolds' film

Alex Trebek died due to pancreatic cancer which he was suffering from for almost 2 years. Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that Alex had shot a cameo in his upcoming film Free Guy. He said that Alex was kind enough to shoot last year despite being severely ill. The fellow Canadian wrote that Alex had a good sense of humour apart from being generous, smart, and a Canadian. He wrote, "We love you, Alex. And always will." Take a look at Ryan Reynolds' tweet about Alex Trebek's generous efforts.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Ryan Reynold's Free guy trailer had released earlier in October. In the trailer, Trebek appeared as the host of Jeopardy! yet again and was reading the clue to Ryan Reynolds character in the film. In the trailer, he said, "This character in the video game Free City has been turning by being the good guy." Take a look at the trailer of Ryan Reynold's upcoming film Free guy here:

About Alex Trebek's death

Alex Trebek passed away on Sunday over a year after he was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He had shot a few episodes of Jeopardy! too before his death and had made headlines earlier that week when a contestant thanked him for inspiring him on the show.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

According to People, on March 6, the show had shared a video where we vowed to fight cancer and still continue to work for the show that is being broadcast for more than 30 years. He said that normally the prognosis is not very encouraging but he would still want to work. He had to go through Chemotherapy several times while he was suffering from the illness.

