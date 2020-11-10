How Many Episodes Of 'Jeopardy' Are There? Here's All About Alex Trebek's Game Show

The American game show Jeopardy has had a record-breaking success ever since the show had debuted in 1964. However, the 2020 version of the show began airing in 1984 and was produced by Sony Pictures Television. Canadian television personality Alex Trebek became the long time host of the show and had been hosting it until the most recent season. Read on to find out, "How many episodes of 'Jeopardy' are there?”

How many episodes of Jeopardy are there?

Jeopardy recently lost its long time host Alex Trebek. The television personality passed away at the age of 80, after fighting cancer for years. Trebek had presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years and was loved by the audiences. While the show did pay tribute to him in the ongoing season and on their social media handles, they also revealed on their website that Jeopardy had crossed a milestone after completing a record number of episodes.

According to the show’s website, Jeopardy has completed 36 seasons and the 37th season is still ongoing. At the end of the 36th season, the show had completed 8,000 episodes in total. The show further revealed that if a viewer saved every episode and sat down to watch them starting on New Year’s Day at noon, they would finish the 8,000 Jeopardy episodes in 166 days and 16 hours later. That is precisely at 4 a.m. on June 16. If it was a leap year, the viewer would finish it a day earlier.

However, Jeopardy season 37 is still ongoing. The season started on September 14 and has so far aired 43 episodes. Hence a total of 8,043 episodes of the show have been created. After Alex Trebek’s demise on November 8, 2020, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the Jeopardy set in the November 9 episode, in a taped introduction. In his introduction, Richards said, “Over the weekend we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, for our crew, for his family, for his millions of fans.”

Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to Alex Trebek’s demise

The creators of Jeopardy also took to their Twitter handle to mourn the loss of the host. Many well-known personalities such as Bill Clinton grieved the loss of the Jeopardy host. Here’s Jeopardy's tribute to Alex Trebek and fans' reactions.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever.



Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. 💜 pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

Hillary and I loved watching Alex Trebek on Jeopardy through the years. He made knowledge fun and valuable. We will miss him very much. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 10, 2020

I can’t tell you how to live your life but the Alex Trebek episode of Celebrity Bowling is still on Amazon Prime. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 9, 2020

Alex Trebek was a good example of someone who was at peace with himself. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) November 10, 2020

He was. I have always loved watching him. He taught me so much. I am recording all the new episodes now and will definitely be keeping them on my dvr. — KarenGarber (@Kgarb11) November 10, 2020

Anyone know Alex Trebek’s politics?



I don’t.



This is what made him such a great entertainer & man.



He’s the end of era that now demands sanctimony & antipathy towards half the country.



He will be missed. — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) November 9, 2020

That's the way it used to be, you rarely knew a celebrity's politics. — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) November 9, 2020

