'Jeopardy!' Executive Producer Mike Richards Gives Special Tribute To Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on November 8. Recently, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Mike Richards shared a video on the official handle of Jeopardy! announcing a special tribute to Alex Trebek. In the video, Mike Richard said, "Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans. He loved this show and everything it stood for."

Furthermore, Mike Richards informed, “In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love for his family. We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot, that’s what he wanted. On behalf of everyone at Jeopardy, thank you for everything Alex. This is Jeopardy”.

The video was posted with a heartfelt note by the Jeopardy! team. They mentioned that 'for over the decades, he brought integrity, humour and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy!'. They added that he will forever be in the hearts of his fans and people.

About Alex Trebek's demise

Alex Trebek gained major recognition as the brainy quizmaster of Jeopardy!. The news of Alex Trebek's death was announced on the official Twitter handle of Jeopardy!. The update stated that he passed away on Sunday morning, peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. Trebek had hosted Jeopardy! since 1984 and received several accolades for the same.

In a statement, Mike Richards, executive producer of Jeopardy!, said, "For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world.” In a video statement earlier, Alex Trebek had informed that he has been diagnosed with the fourth-stage of pancreatic cancer.

According to a report by BBC, Alex Trebek continued to present Jeopardy! even while receiving chemotherapy. He was contracted to host the show until 2022. In a statement released by Jeopardy! in July, Trebek said, "I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns”. Alex Trebek is survived by his second wife Jean and children Matthew, Emily and Nicky.

