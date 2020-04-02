Ali Wentworth Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Calls It A 'pure Misery' And Shares Symptoms

Office Space fame actor Ali Wentworth announced recently that she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to social media to share the symptoms and experience with coronavirus. Ali Wentworth shared a picture of herself lying in her bed.

In the picture shared by her, the actor can be seen well-rested with her dog alongside. Ali Wentworth wrote in her caption informing fans that she has been tested positive for the virus and has never felt sicker. The actor explained her condition saying that she has a high fever and horrific body aches. Ali Wentworth also added how she feels tightness in her chest as well.

ALSO READ| Cardi B Slams Celebs For Getting Tested Despite Not Showing Any Coronavirus Symptoms

The actor also announced that she is quarantined from her family and is currently isolated so that the virus doesn’t affect others. Ali Wentworth stated that being infected by the novel coronavirus is pure misery. She also urged all her fans to maintain social distancing by sharing the hashtag #stayhome.

Have a look at the post shared by Ali Wentworth here:

ALSO READ| Coronavirus Lockdown: Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Discusses Life During Isolation

Along with Ali Wentworth, previously news about Olivia Nikkanen, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks being tested positive for the novel coronavirus was reported. Recently, Olivia Nikkanen also shared her health update while being live on Instagram. The diva revealed that she is feeling better now however, the tightness in her chest has not gone yet. The Supergirl actor called coronavirus a scary thing and expressed that she is glad that she and her mother are doing fine.

ALSO READ| Kim Kardashian Meets Kris Jenner For The First Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

On the other hand, even Idris Elba recently shared that he and his wife Sabrina are doing fine. They are yet asymptomatic but are unable to find a way to return home as all the flights are cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor was also seen appreciating people who are risking their lives and helping others in this crisis situation.

ALSO READ| Padma Shri Awardee & Former 'Hazuri Raagi' At Golden Temple Nirmal Singh Dies Of Coronavirus In Amritsar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.