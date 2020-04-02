Kim Kardashian Meets Kris Jenner For The First Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian recently met her mother Kris Jenner for the first time since the time the beauty mogul isolated herself. Both of them did not break any rule of social distancing and sat six feet apart from each other while at home in quarantine together. Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian shared a video of how she and Kris Jenner are practicing social distancing while at home in quarantine together.

In the video, Kim Kardashian revealed that it is the first time she has allowed someone to enter her house and shared that it is her mother Kris Jenner. The beauty mogul added that they are sitting six feet away from each other while having lunch together. Kim Kardashian further said that they also went for a walk and it really made a difference to get out for a while.

The diva added that they went for a walk only in their backyard and not somewhere out. Kim Kardashian encouraged everyone to practice social distancing to get out of this crisis situation. Even Kris Jenner also explained that it made a difference in her energy, attitude, and mood to see Kim after a long time. The duo believes that getting outside for a few minutes will cheer people up however they should maintain social distancing and just be near their house.

Social Distancing is the most important thing! Please take it seriously pic.twitter.com/sagtAZUMXQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Kris Jenner further said that if not a walk then one can just open a window. Later, Kim Kardashian shed light on the seriousness of the coronavirus situation. She said everyone should understand that this is temporary. According to Kim Kardashian, it is not going to last forever and hence everyone should take advantage of the time.

Kim further went on to reveal how she is spending her quarantine period productively. She has been doing everything from organising pictures to making baby books of her kids. Kim also said that every year she writes one letter for her kids and this time has given her the opportunity to catch up on the letter. Not only that, but Kim Kardashian also revealed that she cleaned her pantry too and is only looking on the bright side of the situation.

