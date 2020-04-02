Cardi B Slams Celebs For Getting Tested Despite Not Showing Any Coronavirus Symptoms

Cardi B called out celebrities who are creating confusion for the general public by announcing that they have been tested positive for coronavirus, without any visible symptoms. In her 4-minute Instagram video, she said that those who shared their positive result tests should not come forward as Trump advised Americans to refrain from testing until they have been sick for more than eight days. Have a look.

Cardi B called out celebrities and the government

Cardi B, while donning a face mask, continued by saying that if a celebrity reveals that they do not have any symptoms and feel healthy but got tested for coronavirus, it creates confusion. Moreover, she revealed the fact that wealthy personalities do not have much difficulty in accessing tests to ensure their safety and people around them. She also talked about someone she knows, who is under 30 years of age and who has experienced symptoms associated with coronavirus. Cardi B added that they were told that they could only be tested if those symptoms stayed for eight or more than eight days.

Numerous Hollywood celebrities including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, and Andy Cohen revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19. However, Cardi B empathised with the middle-class people, who have been denied the test and are being told to go back home and self-quarantine. When they test positive to COVID-19, the general public should have access to its treatment, according to her.

The Grammy-winning artist focussed on the general public with regular jobs, middle class, and poor people. She said that they do not get treated like the rich and renowned personalities. Moreover, they do not get their test results the next day. She further asserted that the government should not charge people for tests. According to her, the spread of novel coronavirus could have been prevented when it took birth in China a few months ago. She said this is an effort to help people test who also might have the virus despite the symptoms not being visible.

