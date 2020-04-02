Coronavirus Lockdown: Man Utd Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Discusses Life During Isolation

The growing outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis across the globe has forced many countries into a 'coronavirus lockdown'. All sporting activities in the UK have been postponed until further notice as a measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus. All Premier League clubs have been forced to shut down their facilities, while players have been advised to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about how he is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus UK: Manchester United manager Solskjaer reveals he is in contact with players and staff amidst the coronavirus lockdown

Speaking to Stewart Gardner in an exclusive 'United Hangout' interview, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke at length on how he is spending his time during the coronavirus lockdown. The 47-year-old said that he is in constant touch with the club staff and the players. Solskjaer added that players have been given specific diets to follow and tailored training sessions and the staff along with him are monitoring them. The Norwegian added that players can use the lockdown as an opportunity to hone their skills while adding a few tricks to their bag.

💬 Ole sheds further light on how he’s speaking to the #MUFC squad, the Solskjaer household and more from our latest United Hangout 💻https://t.co/sr61TqJ3lI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus UK: Manchester United boss Solskjaer is enjoying some quality time with his family

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he is spending a lot of time with family. The 1999 treble winner said that he is homeschooling his kids and is also working on his finishing in his garden. Solskjaer added that it's nice to spend time with his family and said that he has been watching some TV. The Manchester United boss said that he was watching Peaky Blinders while also watching some old classics like The Sopranos.

Solskjaer added that he watched The Joker, and it was a 'wake-up call' for him in terms of mental health. The United boss added that footballers have a responsibility of spreading the mental health message and should use social media platforms and encourage people to talk about it.

