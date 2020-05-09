Alison Roman Indulges In A Feud With Chrissy Teigen, Says 'horrified' By Her Career

On May 9, cookbook author, writer, and food personality Alison Roman vented out at Japanese lifestyle guru Marie Kondo and celebrity personality Chrissy Teigen. As per reports, the author had some harsh words for the two prominent personalities during an interview with The New Consumer. Roman slammed Teige for climbing the ladder of success very fast, while she took a swing at Marie Kondo for being a hypocrite.

According to reports, Roman shared some words about Chrissy Teigen's trajectory in the world of food. As per reports, she took a jibe at the star and said that what Chrissy Teigen has done seems crazy to Roman. She had a successful cookbook and then eventually she shifted her curve to a Boom line. After that, she now has an Instagram page that has over a million followers which seems that people are running that account for her. This very thinking of Teigen horrified Roman and she reportedly revealed that she would have never done this or aspired to be like one of her.

This was not all, Roman had some words for Kondo as well. The famous cookbook author was surprised to find how easily things turned out to be for Kondo who tried to capitalize on her name. According to reports, Roman while talking about Kondo said that the idea of Kondo to capitalize her name seemed antithetical to everyone. Roman also recapitulated the time when she was taken aback by seeing things getting sold quickly just with the name of Kondo attached to it. Roman also reportedly said that she even asked Kondo to make things on her own so that they get some market value but, Kondo believed that her name was sufficient for a product to find a buyer in the market.

Chrissy Teigen's response

After hearing such words from Alison Roman, a shocked Chrissy penned her emotions on social media. Chrissy took to her Twitter handle and wrote how this hit her hard. Chrissy recalled all the great things she has done for Roman starting from making her recipes for years to bringing the cookbooks and supporting them on social media.

this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020

