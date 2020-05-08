Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2013. Since then, they have been giving fans some major couple goals. Their cute pictures with their kids and trying to pull each other’s legs in every way possible are proof that they are among the best couples in Hollywood right now. Take a look at the times when they managed to troll each other on Twitter.

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pulled each other’s legs on Twitter

1. Chrissy Teigen compared John Legend to the 1996 iconic cartoon character, Arthur and he could not keep calm

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

2. John Legend spills the beans on Chrissy Teigen’s habits

3. When Chrissy Teigen publicly called out her husband, John Legend for stealing all the phone chargers in the house

yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them! I love that you love chargers! they're all for you! I just love you that's why I buy them. because you love them! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2018

4. Chrissy Teigen proved that she is John Legend’s A1

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

5. Chrissy Teigen on how John Legend ruins her sleep

John sets an alarm but leaves it in the bathroom while he makes the kids pancakes and I have to get up to cancel it. I get very upset. https://t.co/VWBXyAOWhx — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

6. John Legend has never shied away from showering his support for his wife, Chrissy Teigen

Yeah my wife is brilliant, savvy, funny as hell and clearly better at social media than me. She doesn't need my advice or censorship when it comes to how she communicates with the public. https://t.co/jgpqR2s4nA — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2019

