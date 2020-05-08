Chrissy Teigen Has A Cool Collection Of Sunglasses And These Pics Are Proof

American socialite and model Chrissy Teigen has now become a renowned television personality. The model aptly knows how to used social media to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Chrissy Teigen enjoys a humungous fan following of 29.4 million followers on Instagram.

Time and again, she has given major fashion goals with her impeccable looks. Her Instagram is filled with her various statement looks. Here are times when Chrissy Teigen broke the internet with her cool pairs of sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen sunglasses look-book

In this picture, Chrissy Teigen can be seen dressed in a white blazer suit. The oversized blazer is donned over a matching top and short pants. The diva has accessorised her look with statement heels and sunglasses. Minimalistic makeup with red lips and hair left open completes the look of the model.

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen's Latest Pad Thai & Burrata And Charred Broccolini Salad To Try At Home

Here, Chrissy Teigen can be seen donning an oversized dress. Her dress features exaggerated sleeves and long collar that extends to a matching belt around her waist. The diva has kept her look simple yet elegant with nude lips. Sleek hair left open rounded off her look.

ALSO READ| Chrissy Teigen Reveals Only Her Body Was There In 'The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Donning a black bikini, Chrissy Teigen can be seen enjoying a sunny vacation with her son. The duo is all smiles in the picture. Chrissy Teigen has tied her hair in a bun with the help of a bandanna. Round-shaped black sunglasses are used as an accessory to complete this beachy look.

ALSO READ| Adele's Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Chrissy Teigen Stumped

A few other looks of Chrissy Teigen with sunglasses:

ALSO READ| When Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pulled Each Other's Legs On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.