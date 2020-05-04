Chrissy Teigen Reveals Only Her Body Was There In 'The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift'

The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift is the third film in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Lucas Black, Sung Kang, Bow Wow, and Brian Tee. Beside them, model and author Chrissy Teigen revealed that she also appeared in the film but only her body could make it to the big screens. Read to know more.

Chrissy Teigen’s face was cut off in Tokyo Drift

Chrissy Teigen has more than 12 million followers and frequently shares recipes along with comments on several topics. The model recently revealed on Twitter that she had a scene in The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. Chrissy Teigen said that she sat on a floor with 200 people in a parking garage for the shot. They selected her to be one of the “girl getting out of car” for the scene. She stated that the shot ended up cutting off her face as they panned up to her body.

Chrissy Teigen then tweeted asking her followers to find the scene by giving details of it. In no time one of the users shared a screengrab of the scene that shows Teigen’s body and head being out of the frame. The model herself was shocked with the quick response. She retweeted with “OH MY GOD lol!!!!!” and even a video of the scene. Check out her tweets.

Fred how did u get this so quickly lollll — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

“Make sure to not get her face” pic.twitter.com/3nhCAhPK6p — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

Released in 2006, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is an action film directed by Justin Lin. It follows high school car enthusiast Sean Boswell (Black), who is sent to live in Tokyo with his father, and finds solace in the city's drifting community. Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto has a cameo in the film and Chrissy Teigen’s appearance is just before Diesel’s entry in the final drifting battle.

have a boy it’s so easy Chrissy boys are so much easier pic.twitter.com/zbXxhZIAjj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 1, 2020

Chrissy Teigen is spending her quarantine with husband Jonh Legend and children. They have two kids, a four years old daughter named Luna and a two years old son, Miles. Both were conceived via in vitro fertilisation in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

