Prince Harry & Meghan Markle-based 'Megexit' Film Is Officially In Development

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a trending topic since lifetime, an American basic cable channel, has announced plans for a new film based on their life. The movie is called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace and it is going to focus on the couple’s life after the birth of their son, Archie. Some sources have claimed that an official synopsis of the project stated that the film will present a fictional account of ‘the couple’s controversial 'conscious uncoupling' from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie. Currently, there have been no official announcements about the film’s cast. The makers have not released any additional information like the production or release date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's film either. Read more to know about the 'Megxit' film.

#HarryandMeghan: Escaping the Palace is officially in development at Lifetime. It'll be the network's third Sussex movie https://t.co/wJamqZSr5C — Nicole Massabrook (@NKMass) May 7, 2020

Lifetime plans to make a Megxit movie

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will take the viewers through the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to give up their ties with the royal family. The couple did that in order to forge a new life on their own terms. This will be a follow up for Lifetime’s last two movies about the couple: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

More about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have two films that were produced by Lifetime. Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is the most recent one that was released on May 29, 2019. It continues to take the viewers through the love story of newlyweds Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle during their first year of marriage. It starred popular faces of the industry including Charles Shaughnessy, James Dreyfus, Melanie Nicholls-King, Noah Huntley, Tiffany Smith, Laura Mitchell, and Clare Filipow. The film was directed by Menhaj Huda and Scarlett Lacey.

