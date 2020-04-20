Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Blacklist British Tabloids Over 'distorted' Stories

In an unprecedented development in the tiff between the royal couple and the British media, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have blacklisted at least four UK tabloids on April 19. According to reports, citing “distortion” of truth and being the “currency for an economy of clickbait", in a blunt letter, the couple has declared that they will not engage with such media outlets that are “invasive beyond reason”. The letter by Prince Harry and Meghan was sent to editors including the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, just weeks after they formally stepped down as senior members of the British Royal family. Henceforth, the couple has declared "no corroboration and zero engagement" from the respective media outlets.

Since March 31, the couple has maintained a low profile and has moved to California. The copy of the letter was shared by Financial Times media reporter Mark Di Stefano on Twitter. The celebrity couple has even noted that “journalism’s first obligation is to the truth” and they agree “wholeheartedly”. However, according to them, the influential media has “sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability”. They further added that the couple's new policy, is not apparently about "avoiding criticism", instead it is about "shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting."

‘Unprecedented attack’ by Prince Harry, Meghan

According to an international news agency, the newspaper has described the letter by the couple as an “unprecedented attack” on the greater part of the media. Prince Harry and Meghan made a shocking announcement earlier this year and wished to explore a different direction in life after stop being the senior working members of the royal family. Followed by the couple’s declaration, the British media dubbed the entire crisis of royal family as “Megxit”. Numerous reports about Meghan being unhappy in the royal family were also published while the couple continued showing their disapproval with the interference by UK media.

But, keeping in mind that “a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy”, the couple has made it clear that their new rule did not apply to all media outlets. Since they have watched “people they know as well as complete strangers have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason”, the couple will now only work with other media including grassroots organisations that work towards highlighting the issues that “desperately” need acknowledging. Prince Harry and Meghan concluded their letter by saying they are encouraged that their new approach will be “heard and respected”.

(With agency inputs)

(Image Source: AP)