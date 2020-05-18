Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Meghan Markle Was All Smiles In Her High School Yearbook Pic

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is known for her good looks, charming personality and acting prowess, was no less than a diva during her school days either. In a major throwback picture that is shared by one of her fans, Meghan Markle looks gorgeous in her school yearbook picture. Meghan Markle can be seen all smiles as she poses in the portrait picture wearing her school uniform. She can also be seen showing off her flawless skin and a middle parting hairdo.

Along with the picture, there was also a famous quote which was originally written by Eleanor Roosevelt that said: "Women are like teabags; they don't realise how strong they are until they are in hot water."

This picture was from Meghan Markle's high school yearbook. She studied at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles before her studies at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois, where she double-majored in drama and international relations. Check out the throwback picture here:

Meghan Markle recently narrated Disney’s latest documentary film ‘Elephant.’ The documentary film premiered on Disney Plus. The film, Elephant follows the story of an African elephant named Shani and her male child named Jomo along with their herd’s matriarch Gaia as they cross the Kalahari Desert in Botswana.

As per reports, the Elephants will face, “brutal heat, dwindling resources, and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.” The film has been co-directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill.

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/dGZkgdBnP5 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always managed to make headlines for various reasons. Recently, an American basic cable channel has confirmed plans for a new film focused on their lives. The film is titled as Harry & Meghan: Escape from the Palace and after the birth of their son, Archie.

Several sources also said that an official project synopsis claimed that after the birth of their son Archie, the film would offer a fictional account of the controversial 'conscious uncoupling' of the couple from the crown. However, there were no official statements, about the cast of the film. No additional information such as the production or release date of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's film has been released by the makers either.

