'All That Breathes' Director Shaunak Sen Opens Up After Oscar 2023 Miss

Shaunak Sen shared his thoughts on the Oscar snub to All That Breathes through an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 14), after his film lost its Best Documentary Feature Film nomination to Daniel Roher’s Navalny. The director admitted he was ‘low for about an hour’ but the ‘glittery people and things’ soon distracted him.

Shaunak took to his Instagram handle to share a bunch of pictures from the Oscars night and wrote, “So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter. Next we'll be working hard to figure out the India distribution (HBO has ended its deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we're figuring out which platform it'll come out on now)."

“For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Hugest congratulations to all the winning films from India! Here's a quick (chronological) line of pictures of the day as it progressed. (I'll probably end up sharing another round of pictures, sorry)” he added.

Check out the post here:

More about All That Breathes

All That Breathes released in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival. Following the screening, HBO announced that it had acquired the documentary's worldwide television rights. After the theatrical release in the United States through Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow, the film was broadcast on HBO Max.

The much-loved documentary has won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the other two nominees from India, Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers and RRR track Naatu Naatu both managed to win in Best Documentary Short Film and Best Original Song categories respectively.