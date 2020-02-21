Amanda Bynes Apologises For Previously Calling Celebrities "ugly" In New Instagram Video

Amanda Bynes is reportedly trying to get a clean slate for the unacceptable behaviour she had displayed in the previous years. The actor became a trending topic when she called a number of celebrities ‘ugly” openly on social media. The names she took included huge celebrities like Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, JAY-Z, Drake, RuPaul and even The Obamas. She recently uploaded an Instagram video to clear out all the objections her past actions had brought up.

Amanda Bynes on Instagram

Amanda Bynes shared a video with her fiancee Paul and revealed that she was going through some addiction problems previously. She clarified that at that point, she was feeling so ugly and it was really hard for her to express herself because she was so drugged out.

Now, she’s managed to remain sober for over a year. Amanda also said that she just wanted to let people know that she loves them and is so happy now. She also said that she feels like she got what’s hers and “that is Paul”.

Amanda Bynes' views about her fiancé, Paul

The actor also introduced her fiancé Paul and revealed some personal details about him. Amanda Bynes introduces Paul in her latest Instagram video and shared some cute things about him. Amanda stated that she is so lucky as everyone can see that Paul is drop-dead gorgeous.

