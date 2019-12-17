Amanda Nunes Mocks Boxing Champion Claressa Shields, Challenges Her For MMA Fight

While Amanda Nunes was inside the ring defending her UFC Bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245, boxing champion Claressa Shields was present ringside assessing the bout. After the match, Shields jokingly called out Nunes for a boxing match, which prompted a swift response from the Brazilian, who stated she'll 'wrestle the sh*t' out of Shields. Nunes vs Shields is a rivalry which is likely to gain a lot of attention.

Amanda Nunes vs Germaine de Randamie highlights

UFC News: Amanda Nunes responds to Claressa Shields' challenge

Since Mayweather and McGregor didn't complete their boxing/MMA series, @Claressashields proposes one fight against Amanda Nunes in each sport to be fair (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/8u1soVcEpi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 16, 2019

Amanda Nunes extended her win streak to 10 fights after her unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie. The reigning UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion was being closely watched by boxing world Champion Claressa Shields at ringside. During a post-fight interview, the 24-year-old admitted that she would love get in the ring with Nunes but for a boxing match.

While UFC president Dana White himself is not against the idea of a possible matchup between the two champions, Amanda Nunes has gone on to challenge Claressa Shields for a match inside the Octagon. Nunes laughed at the idea of Sheilds challenging her for a boxing match and called her out for an MMA match instead. During the press conference after UFC 245, Nunes was her usual confident self, trash-talking about Shields. According to Nunes, Claressa Shields would be no match for her inside the Octagon. Claressa Shields is yet to be beaten inside the boxing ring. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is 9-0 in her career so far and it will be interesting to see if she accepts Amanda Nunes' challenge for a potential MMA super-fight.

