'I Am Not A Domestic Abuser': Caroline Flack's Family Releases Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack’s family had released an unpublished Instagram post written by the TV star before she allegedly killed herself in which she said that within 24 hours “whole world and future was swept from under [her] feet”. The former host of the ITV show Love Island was found dead in her apartment on February 15 before she was due to stand trial in March after being charged with assault. In the emotional post, which was reportedly written in January, the 40-year-old said her world had “collapsed” after she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

"The truth is... it was an accident"

According to reports, the contents of the post also talk about how the incident with boyfriend Lewis Burton was just an 'accident'. In the post, she said that she “took responsibility for what happened that night”. She insisted that she was “not a domestic abuser”. However, "the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment”, wrote Caroline.

The contents of the post further reveal that Flack was experiencing some sort of emotional breakdown for a long time and that she and her partner were having an argument the night of on December 12, 2019, when the "accident" happened.

Reports have also stated that Flack wrote the unpublished post because her family was suffering and that they could not "take it anymore". She went on to add that following the incident, she lost her job, her house and the ability to speak the truth. She had planned to share the post on social media, but was advised not to.

The contents of the unpublished post were shared by Flack's mother through a local publication. According to reports, Flack's mother added that the post just described what Flack was going through, and did not point fingers at anyone.

