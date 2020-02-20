PeeCee Achieves Milestone, Becomes The 2nd Indian With 50 Million Instagram Followers

On Thursday, February 20, Priyanka Chopra crossed the 50 million mark for her Instagram followers. The former Miss World is reportedly the second Indian to have achieved this feat. The first position was grabbed by the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli earlier this week.

On Instagram,Priyanka Chopra currently has an exact 50 million followers. She is known to keep her fans posted about her life. More than often, she treats her fans with pictures of husband Nick Jonas too. While Priyanka Chopra was already popular in India, she achieved global fame with her music video, In My City. But what really brought fame to this Indian star is the television series Quantico.

However, the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is ahead of Priyanka Chopra by a few leagues. Currently, he has 50.2 million followers on Instagram. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone is in the third spot with 44.2 million followers.

Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are also reportedly the only Indian celebrities who have managed to bag a position in the 2019 Instagram Rich List. The list is about those celebs who also make an earning through sponsored posts on Instagram. Priyanka had occupied the 19th position on the list in 2019 earning $271,000 per post. Virat, on the other hand, occupied 23rd position on the list earning $196,000 per post.

