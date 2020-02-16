Amanda Bynes Engaged To 'love Of Her Life', Flaunts Enormous Ring

American actor Amanda Bynes has reportedly been engaged as she flaunts a massive engagement ring in a post on her official account on Instagram. The 33-year-old former Nickelodeon star has not revealed who her fiancée is, as it remains unverified.

In the post, the actor can be seen flaunting a massive emerald cut diamond ring, however, her fiancée remains cropped out of the frame and appears to be wearing a wedding band already that the fans instantly noticed on Instagram. Fans have claimed that the She Is The Man star was seen wearing the ring in her right-hand finger earlier in the week in one of her mirror selfies. The fans reportedly chose to wait until the actor herself officially announced the engagement, however, the users speculated about her commitment.

Star’s fiancee unnamed

The users on the Instagram split about the star’s engagement, some asking Amanda to show the audience the man she has been engaged to, others sending best wishes the actor’s way. “Girl show us him”, insisted one user. “Cause a week ago you had that same ring on so just curious “, wrote another. “Congratulations that ring is so pretty”, exclaimed a user. “Congratulations. I wish you all the happiness in the world. You deserve it”, said a user wishing the couple a great start to their relationship.

A close source told the international media outlet that Bynes claimed that she met the mystery man late last year and was happy. Bynes, however, did not provide any further information as she had reportedly been private in her life. Bynes had opened about her past drug abuse and had taken a break from acting. She reportedly checked into a facility following a stress-related relapse. However, she was ready to get back into the public when she had joined Instagram later that year and was back on the track with her career.

