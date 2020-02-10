Oscars 2020: Why Was Jennifer Aniston Missing From The Biggest Event In Hollywood?

Oscars 2020, like every other Oscar ceremony before it, was one of the biggest events of the year that featured some of the most renowned and respected creators and actors in Hollywood. Some of the acclaimed actors that graced the Oscars 2020 red carpet included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman. However, there was one talented and popular actor who was missing during the event. Many fans noticed that Jennifer Aniston was absent during the event, even though she is one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Why did Jennifer Aniston not attend Oscars 2020?

Many fans kept wondering why the actor was absent from the Oscars 2020 event. According to recent reports, the reason might be more obvious than fans initially thought. Reports suggest that Jennifer Aniston decided to skip this year's Oscars simply because she was not nominated for any Award.

Despite the fact that Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show was one of the most acclaimed series of 2019, the actor did not receive any nomination for Oscars 2020. Furthermore, she was not listed as a presenter for the event either. These were probably her reasons for deciding to skip the Oscars this year. Just a few days before Oscars 2020, Jennifer Aniston won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Award at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As for the winners of Oscars 2020, the Korean film Parasite won the Best Picture Award, while its director, Bong Joon Ho, won the Best Director Award. Actor Renee Zellweger was honoured with the Award for Best Actress In A Leading Role, for her role in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award for his brilliant acting in Joker and Brad Pitt won another award for the Best Actor In Supporting Role for his role in Once Up A Time In Hollywood.

