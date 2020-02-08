Matthew Perry, Robert Pattinson, Other Hollywood Celebs Who Made Headlines This Week

Right from Matthew Perry joining Instagram to Kylie Jenner opening up about her break up and Travis Scott and Robert Pattinson being tagged as the ‘World’s Handsome Man’, a lot of events took place in the Hollywood scene this week. Read to know why these stars made headlines this week.

Hollywood recap: top 5 news of the week

Matthew Perry joins Instagram

Matthew Perry, who played the popular character of Chandler Bing from the TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S, joined Instagram this week. This news made it to the top as he was the last amongst his gang to join the gram. While his friends shared throwback pictures with him to welcome him, he shared a video of the iconic Chandler Bing dance move to announce his debut on Instagram.

Robert Pattinson tagged as ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has been declared as the World’s Most Handsome man by a scientific research. According to the study by facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, a mapping technique to measure the shape of one’s face declared that his face had the perfect ratios which made him the most handsome man.

Taylor Swift sings the most important song of her career

Taylor Swift’s new documentary that released on Netflix recently revealed a few secrets about the actor and even won her some fans. Taylor Swift was one such artist who never made a political comment in her songs, however, she got political in her new song Only the Young aimed specifically at America’s youth.

Kylie Jenner opens up about her breakup

Last year, Kylie Jenner opened up about her relationship with Travis Scott after there were speculations of Travis Scott having an affair. Recently, she finally opened up about her break up and mentioned that she shares a special bond with the rapper despite their split, and will continue to do so for their daughter.

Kirk Douglas’ death

One of the legendary actors of Hollywood Kirk Douglas breathed his last week. He died at the age of 103 and his death was confirmed by his son who shared a heartfelt post on social media. He was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

