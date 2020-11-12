Amanda Cerny Welcomes "New Beginnings" As She Poses For Diwali In A Traditional Attire

Amanda Cerny has extended Diwali wishes to her Indian fans in her recent post uploaded on Instagram. The vlogger in her postS donned traditional Indian outfits to celebrate the festive season of Diwali. Amanda sent out Diwali wishes to her fans in the caption of the image and also hinted at a new project that she is working on.

Amanda Cerny welcomes "New beginnings" as she poses for Diwali

Amanda Cerny's Instagram post saw the vlogger dressed up in a sea-green saree with heavy accents of goldwork. She further paired the look with a huge golden necklace along with a mang tikka. She also sported a pigtail hairstyle to complete the traditional look. Amanda uploaded another picture with slightly different attire. She wore a red and brown attire in this picture and added a bindi to complete the look for the second picture. Fans were in awe of her amazing outfits and praised her in the comments section of the post. They expressed how delighted they were to see Amanda in traditional attire and thus the vlogger too replied thanking them for their kind comments.

In the caption of this picture, Amanda welcomed ''New Beginnings'' along with the ''Triumph of Good over evil''. Thus the vlogger wished her fans in the spirit of the Diwali season with a bunch of hashtags. Further on, towards the end of the caption, Amanda wrote that she is working on a surprise guest episode which is coming soon. According to Yahoo, the vlogger has collaborated with Jaqueline Fernandez for a series of podcasts. The first episodes of their “Feel Good” podcast was out in October which received a great response. Thus with the hint in Amanda’s latest post, fans are excited to know who the next guest on the podcast will be. The “Feel Good” podcast is a light-hearted take on the lives of Amanda and Jaqueline which according to Amanda is meant to make the listener feel good. According to the above-mentioned portal, Amanda and Jacqueline also have fun giveaways where they give free gifts to listeners of their podcasts. Thus fans are eagerly waiting for the next guest on the show.

