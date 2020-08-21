Jacqueline Fernandez Announces Her Video Podcast With Amanda Cerny; Read Details

Jacqueline Fernandez is apparently planning to do a podcast with her stunning lookalike Amanda Cerny. For those unaware, Amada Cerny is a model and influencer who became popular in India after netizens realized that she looked extremely similar to Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. These two women will feature together in a video podcast titled Feels Good, where they will discuss various topics ranging from dating to culture. Jacqueline Fernandez even announced the podcast on her official Instagram page.

Jacqueline Fernandez to do a podcast with her lookalike Amanda Cerny

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photo of herself alongside Amanda Cerny. In the caption for the image, the actor revealed that she could not wait for Feels Good's release. Fans of Jacqueline also seem to be excited about the project and cheered for the two women in the comments section of the post.

Amanda Cerny became a popular figure in India due to her stunning similarity to Jacqueline Fernandez. Several netizens started to share side by side comparisons of the two stars. Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny even contacted each other in 2019 and started promoting each other on social media. Back in March of 2019, Jacqueline Fernandez even asked Amanda to come to Mumbai and meet her.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny's new video podcast will feature on PodcastOne, a platform dedicated to just podcasts. In this news podcast, Jacqueline and Amanda will discuss various topics and will also share inspiring good news from around the world. Moreover, they will also review movies and shows that they enjoy.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Jacqueline Fernandez recently featured in the Netflix original movie Mrs. Serial Killer. The movie was released on Netflix on May 01, 2020. The crime thriller film was directed by Shirish Kunder and was produced by his wife, Farah Khan. Jacqueline Fernandez played the lead titular role in the movie. Mrs. Serial Killer also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina, and Darshan Jariwala. Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan's niece, makes her acting debut in this movie.

