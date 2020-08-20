Jacqueline Fernandez And Amanda Cerny To Host A Podcast Together Titled 'Feels Good'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been friends with popular social media star Amanda Cerny for a while now. The two often visit each other and share pictures and videos with each other on their social media. The two will now be seen hosting a fun podcast together titled Feels Good.

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a podcast with Amanda Cerny

Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny who have a huge fan-following across all social media platforms will be seen hosting the podcast together. The two actors will come together to deliver inspiring news updates on a weekly basis. The stories will come from across the globe and will also feature reviews and unexpected guests.

The conversations in the podcast will revolve around wellness, culture, and dating. Talking about the same in a joint statement, Fernandez and Cerny said that they love what they do. Further referencing to their show's name, they said that it 'feels good' to have a new platform to curate insightful conversations about wellness, culture, dating, inspiring news stories along with unexpected guests.

The deal for this video podcast has been singed with PodcastOne. The podcast will be available for streaming on both PodcastOne and parent LiveXLive's streaming platforms. The company has already launched a debut vodcast network which is hosted by Adam Carolla and is titled The Adam Carolla Show.

Feels Good marks the second video podcast project of the network after Adam Carolla. The makers further said that Cerny and Fernande will also feature on their news and interview show LiveZone. In the announcement by LiveXLive, CEO Robert Ellin said that Amanda Cerny is 'one of a kind'. He added that she is a trailblazer in her field and is 'smart' and 'creative'.

He further said that Cerny is an influencer who knows what her audience likes and delivers it directly to the advertisers. Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez in the same statement, he said that she is one of the most influential celebrities from India and has a global fan-following. He added that she brings an international flavour to the content and brings the same talent and focus on the table as Amanda.

