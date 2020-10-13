Jacqueline Fernandez Clicks Selfie With Her Crew, Feels 'grateful To Be Back' To Work

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez could not contain her excitement on being back on the set for work. Recently, she took to social media and shared a mirror selfie with the crew members through her official Instagram handle. While the actor has donned a traditional attire, everyone else is visible in PPE kits as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, here is everything about Jacqueline Fernandez’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out right away. Read on:

Jacqueline Fernandez excited to resume shooting

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself alongside the crew members in her vanity van through her official account on October 12, 2020, Monday. She clicked a mirror selfie with them after returning for work. The crew has donned facemasks and PPE kits as precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her excitement to be back and tagged those who are seen in the photo. She penned, “I forgot shoot life was this fun! Grateful to be back ðŸŒ¸ @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @chandiniw @styledbystaceycardoz @shresh_mua @sahildasofficial @mahantitarunindia2017”. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s recent Instagram post:

Response to Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Jacqueline Fernandez garnered more than 6, 78, 000 likes and over 2,187 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor extended their support and wished her luck. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, rainbows, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Jacqueline Fernandez’s photo that you must check out.

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez’s shoot came to a halt as some of the crew members tested positive for coronavirus. However, after following all necessary precautions and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the actor has resumed filming for brands and commercials. On the work front, she has also shot for a podcast with Amanda Cerny, which will come out soon. Additionally, Fernandez has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation to fight against malnutrition.

