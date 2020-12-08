Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Turned Down Gamora's Role In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed why she had turned down the lead role in Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor claimed that she had major fears about the film failing at the box office. She further stated that she was not sure whether she was willing to take that risk, as she knew that a big film tanking at the box office can make or break an actor in Hollywood.

Amanda Seyfried turned down the lead role in Guardians of the Galaxy

Amanda Seyfried recently got featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast and spilt a few beans about herself. The actor revealed on that podcast that back in 2014, she was offered the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, she turned it down because she did not want to be a part of the first Marvel movie that bombed at the box office.

The actor stated on the podcast that even though the script was great, her decision to not do the film was based on not wanting to be “that guy”. The actor told Scott Feinberg, the host of the podcast that she thought “Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon? Which is clearly- I was very wrong”.

Amanda reportedly said that she was also apprehensive about being in green make up for six months. She was referring to the skin colour the character of Gamora. The actor revealed that she had heard that people spend more time in a trailer getting makeup on than on the sets.

When Amanda turned down the lead role in the movie, it was passed on to Zoe Saldana. She has now portrayed the role of Gamora in all the Marvel movies where her character is a part of the script. Amanda Seyfried further told the portal that when an actor is the star of a giant movie like the Marvel and it bombs, then Hollywood does “not forgive you”.

The Mean Girls actor claimed that she has seen that happen to people and it was a giant fear and she asked herself, “is it worth it?” Guardians of the Galaxy is a story about a ragtag group of heroes and was adopted from one of Marvel’s comic books.

Guardians of the Galaxy box office collection

The film featured a tree and a raccoon and the film made over $772 million worldwide. The movie became the third highest-grossing movie of that year. Moreover, character Baby Groot from the movie is one of the most loved characters from the Marvel series.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast

Guardian of the Galaxy cast includes Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, James Gunn and Vin Diesel in the lead roles. The movie is directed by James Gunn. Check out the trailer of the film below.

