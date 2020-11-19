Amazon Releases Regina King’s Directorial Debut, 'One Night In Miami' Trailer

Amazon Studios have released the trailer for Regina King’s directorial debut named One Night in Miami. Based on the award-winning play of the same name, the One Night in Miami trailer shows a night where Muhammed Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) talk an the future of Black people in America and their significant roles in shaping that future. Based on the play of the same name by Kemp Powers, who wrote the screenplay, the film invades one night in the lives of four monumental Black legends as they acknowledge Ali’s historic 1964 win over Sonny Liston in a Miami hotel.

Check out the One Night in Miami Trailer below -

Regina King is a popular actor and she steps behind the camera for One Night in Miami. The meeting of these four legends took place, but this is a fictionalized account of what was spoken about that night. In the LFF review, writer Hel Harding Jones said that it delivered on multiple levels, encompassing Black history, culture, and music. He said that the story contains four utterly captivating performances.

In addition to the four lead actors, One Night in Miami cast also includes Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick. One Night in Miami premiered to rave reviews at the 2020's Venice Film Festival, with critics picking on King’s cinematic and the powerful performances of the four main players. What makes One Night in Miami such a great debut is that it wrestles with questions you can tell have been on King’s mind. Regina King, who won an Oscar in 2019 for her work in the film If Beale Street Could Talk, has been acting since the mid-80s and been in a collection of classic movies including Boyz in the Hood, Friday, Jerry Maguire, and is likely to win her fourth Emmy for her work in last year’s Watchmen. One Night in Miami is currently slated to play in select US theatres on December 25 and in UK cinemas on December 26 before arriving on Amazon Prime from January 15.

