James Daniel May is a well known English television presenter and journalist. He rose to fame during his time on the programme Top Gear alongside, on which he starred alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. However, the 57-year-old James May is back to entertain his fans with an all-new cooking show, Oh Cook. On the show, Mr May ditches the racetrack for the kitchen and gets to grips with some unique and complex dishes. Read on to find out, “What time does James May: Oh Cook release on Amazon Prime Video?”

What time does James May: Oh Cook release on Amazon Prime Video?

James May: Oh Cook release date 2020 is scheduled to be November 13, 2020. A report in Radio times reveals that like many other Amazon Prime Video shows and series, James May: Oh Cook release time, will also release at 12:00 AM PT, which is 3:00 AM EST. For the viewers in Australia, they will be able to watch James May: Oh Cook on Amazon Prime Video from 6 PM on Friday. The British audience can stream new series from 8 AM on Friday.

What does James May have to say about his new show James May: Oh Cook?

In an exclusive interview with express.co.uk, James revealed that the thought of recording his very own cooking show initially started as “a bit of a joke” earlier this year. He stated that he had quite fancied cooking ever since he did some YouTube videos of cooking. However, after playing around with his newfound hobby for some months he decided to take a leap and give it go. James revealed that when the filming got underway and he began to demonstrate his skills, but not everyone was keen on tasting his creations.

What is James May: Oh Cook on Amazon Prime Video all about?

James May: Oh Cook finds the TV presenter James May in the unfamiliar world of the kitchen, where he’ll be cooking up some delicious recipes with some help from home economist Nikki Morgan. Many of these dishes will be taken from May’s first-ever cookbook, titled Oh Cook: 60 recipes that any idiot can make. The series scheduled to be released on October 29 but was postponed to November 13. James May: Oh Cook will have seven episodes, in which May will be attempting dishes ranging from the Far East to the Mediterranean, as well as some classic pub grub.

