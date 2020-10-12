Will There Be A Season 3 Of 'The Boys' On Amazon Prime Video? Read Here

The Boys Season 2 finale ended with a blast with Kimiko, Maeve, and Starlight beating Stormfront. Moreover, Ryan used his superpower of laser vision for the first time to rescue his mother, Becca. However, The Boys Season finale left the show on a cliff-hanger. While fans wondered about the existence of Stormfront, they questioned whether there would be The Boys Season 3. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about it.

Will there be a Season 3 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4, 2020. Filled with action sequences, and dramatic scenes, the series managed to engage its audience on the OTT platform. Moreover, The Boys Season 2 became a topic of discussion among the viewers on social media.

After the season finale, many wondered will there be a Season 3 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video. They also questioned the presence of villain Stormfront in the upcoming season. While Stormfront had her arms and legs cut off, fans asked if she succumbed to them or was that near-death experience.

However, as developer Eric Kripke reportedly discussed several aspects of The Boys Season 2, he revealed that she survived. Check out details about The Boys Season 3:

Talking about The Boys Season 3, GamesRadar revealed that the makers gave the green light to the same before the release of season 2. It added that this news came out in July 2020 at a panel during the Comic-Con @ Home event. During this time, the showrunner Eric Kripke said that Amazon had greenlit the Boys Season 3. The developer added that he, along with the writers, were hard at work in the writers’ room and told that the world had given them too much material.

Kripke also announced that they hoped to begin shooting in early 2021. He added that they were bringing Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, The Boys Season 2 after-show. The Prime Rewind Special aired on August 2. Additionally, The Boys Season 3 could come out by late 2021 or early 2022.

