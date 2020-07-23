Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Headbutting Her: 'He Pulled Clumps Of My Hair Out'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal tussle has unleashed a swathe of abysmal revelations about their estranged relationship and recently, Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp head-butted her a night before she appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show in December 2015. In her statement, Amber Heard described her experience as ‘one of the most violent and worst nights of her relationship’, claims a report published in a leading news daily. However, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws accused Amber Heard of lying about the incident and called her claims 'nonsense', adds the report.

Amber Heard: 'Had applied makeup to hide bruises'

Backing her claims, Laws reportedly presented a video clip to the court, in which the actor appeared to have no facial bruises, contradicting her statement given. However, Amber Heard clarified that she had applied makeup to hide her bruises for the show. Amber’s makeup artist, in her testimony, confirmed that she had bruises under her eyes, a swollen nose, cuts on her lips and 'missing chunks of hair on the top of the crown', suggests the report. In her statement, Amber Heard alleged that Depp slapped her, dragged her by the hair through their apartment. Heard reportedly accused Johnny Depp of repeatedly punching her in the head and pulling clumps of her hair out.

Did Amber Heard strike Johnny?

Amber admitted that she had punched Johnny Depp in the face to protect her sister, Whitney Heard. In the recent courtroom trial, Amber explained the reason behind ‘protecting her sister’ and claimed that she was preventing Johnny Depp from pushing her sister down a flight of stairs, claims a report published in a leading news daily. Backing her ‘defensive’ actions, Amber explained that Johnny Depp had previously done this to his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, added the report. This incident happened in the year 2015.

Amber reportedly confessed that she couldn’t think of anything to protect her sister from Depp at that moment. However, Depp, in his testimony, refuted the ‘wife-beater’ accusations charged against him. In the court hearing, Amber was also asked about her incident in Australia and the actor alleged that Depp attacked her in what she described as “a three-day hostage situation”, as suggested by the report.

Amber Heard on the professional front

Amber Heard rose to fame with her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Aquaman. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018.

