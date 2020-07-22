China Alerts Students In US To 'be On Guard' Over 'arbitrary Detentions, Interrogations'

After Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, Beijing urged its students in the US to “be on guard” against arbitrary interrogations and detention. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin accused the Trump administration of intimidating Chinese students and confiscating their personal electrical devices, and even detaining them without cause.

According to reports, in a statement released on social media, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US law enforcement agencies have stepped up “arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation” of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US. The Trump administration’s order to shut its diplomatic consulate in Houston within 72 hours has drawn strong reactions from Beijing.

Wang reportedly urged the United States to immediately rescind the decision, warning that otherwise, China will “certainly” make legitimate and necessary reactions. Wang called the order unprecedented and illegal under international law and accused the US of harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff in America.

Read: US Gives China 72 Hours To Shut Houston Consulate General; Accounts Claim Docs Being Burnt

Fire at the consulate building

After the Trump administration notified China about its decision, Houston police and fire departments responded to reports of a fire in the consulate building. The police department informed that smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area but they were not allowed inside the building. It is believed that the smoke billowed from documents being dumped into flaming barrels.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has intensified his attack on China and called for a global coalition to counter the threat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Addressing a joint press briefing along with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Pompeo said that the coalition will work collectively to convince the CCP to not engage in intellectual property theft, bullying neighbours, and co-opting international institutions.

“You can’t go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can’t threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can’t engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organization,” said Pompeo.

Read: US Accuses Xi & China Of Global Hacking Attempt To Steal Millions In Covid Vaccine Secrets