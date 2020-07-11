Jamie Lever And Brother Jesse Lever Lip-sync To Father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' Song

Bollywood actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever and her brother Jesse Lever on Friday shared a video in which they are seen lipsyncing to their father's popular song Aslam Bhai. The song Aslam bhai is from the movie Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. They shared the video on their social media handles, which went instantly viral.

Jamie and Jesse Lever lip-sync to Aslam Bhai song

Jamie Lever has been quite active on her Instagram handle. Her recent lip-sync video with Jesse Lever shows the two giving goofy expressions on their father Johnny Lever's Aslam Bhai song. They first look into the camera, then turns their head. They then look towards each other with wide eyes. In the end, the two twitch their lips multiple times for fun elements. Check out the video below.

Instagram users seem to love the video shared by Jamie Lever. A user commented, “The whole family is full of talent. ♥ï¸”. Some users said that Jamie and Jesse Lever are “Carbon copies” and praised their acting skills resembling their father Johnny Lever. The video is said to be made on the new Instagram feature called Reel. Jamie Lever also shared a couple of stories of other users who praised the video.

Aslam Bhai song received much appreciation from the audiences during the time of its release and is still remembered by many for its unique lyrics and catchy music. The track is sung by Sonu Nigam with lyrics penned down by Pratik Joseph and music composed by Vishal. Aslam Bhai is played by Johnny Lever in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. It is a crime comedy film directed by Eeshwar Nivas, released in 2001. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Bendre, Aftab Shivdasani and Twinkle Khanna with others.

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She played the role of Champa and was acclaimed for her small comic relief role. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon starred Kapil Sharma and Sai Lokur in their Bollywood debut along with Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Varun Sharma, Elli Avram, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sharat Saxena, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla.

Jamie Lever was last seen in multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. She played the character of a servant named Giggly in the ancient period in the movie. The reincarnation of her character was played by Johnny Lever.

