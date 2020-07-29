Amber Heard Addresses Fans Outside Court: 'Have Placed My Faith In British Justice'

Hollywood actor Amber Heard gave her final statement in the presence of the media outside the court, as her three-week legal tussle with ex-husband Johnny Depp finally came to an end. Standing outside the London High Court, Amber Heard spoke about her ‘incredibly painful’ case and revealed that despite knowing the importance of the court, she wouldn’t have preferred to be there. Adding to the same, Amber Heard mentioned that she stands by her testimony and has now 'placed her faith in British Justice'.

Speaking about her defence legal team, Amber Heard remarked that she 'appreciates their support and hard work shown by her US, UK lawyers'. In her speech, Amber Heard revealed that her legal journey 'made her relive the break-up of her relationship and had her motives and truth questioned'. Adding to the same, Amber Heard mentioned that ‘the most traumatic and intimate details’ of her life with Johnny shared in court and were ‘broadcasted to the entire world’.

Johnny and Amber court case

The case ran for 2 years in the court and it has witnessed disturbing accusations of violence, celebrity affairs, threesomes, the loss of $750 million, and marriage-ending poop attacks. However, in the recent trial, Amber Heard confessed that Johnny Depp is ‘generous, loving and a remarkable man’ when sober. However, Amber Heard also clarified that there was this other side of him which was a monster, claims a report published by a news tabloid.

Explaining the reason behind enduring Johnny's tantrums, Amber mentioned that she was in love with him and had always ‘held out for hope’ during the course of their relationship, the report adds. To support Amber's claims, her lawyer reportedly presented the text messages which were exchanged between Amber and her mother to the court. In her messages, Amber accused Johnny of being crazy and mentioned that she was heartbroken to fall in love with a man like him. In the text exchange, Amber compared her relationship to an ‘exploding train’ and remarked that she doesn’t want to leave her love behind, even when she knew that the train might explode.

On the professional front:

Amber rose to fame with her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Aquaman. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018.

