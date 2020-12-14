Amber Heard Now A Part Of Prince Harry And Megan Markle's Public Speaking Agency

Amber Heard has been in the news lately because of her ongoing legal battle with her former husband and actor Johnny Depp. She is known to be outspoken on social issues since a long time, especially issues that relate to women’s rights. The news has now surfaced that Amber Heard has now joined the public speaking agency that stellar personalities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a part of. Here is what you need to know about this issue.

Amber gets on board with Prince Harry & Megan Markle’s public speaking agency

Amber’s ongoing legal feud with former husband Johnny Depp has been going on for a while now. Heard has been very vocal while speaking about the allegedly violent relationship that she had with Depp. Her outspoken and bold nature has earned her a spot in the public speaking agency that Prince Harry and Megan Markle are a part of, according to News Break. Amber Heard will receive a heavy cheque with every single speech that she will make. The actor will reportedly receive an amount of $25,000 with every single speech that she makes.

The public speaking agency is based out of New York, called The Harry Walker agency. The agency has even made a statement regarding Amber’s entry into the agency. On their official website, Amber Heard is described her as an “outspoken advocate for women’s rights”, as well as “for the civil rights of survivors of all gender-based violence”. This news brings light to the fact that the actor is being regarded as a strong voice for discrimination or violence against women by a large number of people.

The courts in the UK had recently ruled in favour of Amber Heard in the case of domestic violence charges that were put on Johnny Depp. The legal feud between the formerly married couple will likely to continue for a while now, with Depp making his stand taking the legal battle further on. Depp was recently let go of his role in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts in light of this issue. Amber Heard was last seen in the movie Gully which was released last year.

