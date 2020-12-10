Daily Ent Recap Dec 10: Shloka And Akash Ambani Welcome Their Son & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani welcoming their first child to Kiara Advani watching her movie Indoo Ki Jawani in theatres with family, many celebrities made headlines on December 10. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news for the day

Shloka and Akash Ambani’s baby

Shloka and Akash Ambani welcomed their first child a baby boy. A spokesperson of the family has shared the good news with the media. Shloka gave birth to the boy in Mumbai after the family had returned to the city after spending time abroad.

Kiara Advani watches her film Indoo Ki Jawani with family in theatres

Kiara Advani shared a picture of her enjoying her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani in the theatres with her family. She has described her experience as surreal. She wrote in the caption, "Finally!! Back at the cinemas. missed the Big screen so much! Watched #IndooKiJawani with my family last night and the experience was surreal! Super service and sanitization. Can’t wait to meet you at the movies with your friends and family. See you there from tomorrow, it’s a date.”

Pavan Wadeyar’s son

Actor and writer Pavan Wadeyar took to Instagram to share a selfie from the hospital of their newborn son. In the picture, the leg of the little munchkin is seen. Pavan looks very happy and even his wife looks healthy and happy. The caption read - 'World's most wonderful gift on my birthday. Blessed with a baby boy. Jai Chamundeshwari'. The actor looked extremely happy in the picture.

Neetu Kapoor's COVID-19 test comes positive

Neetu Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In the post, she said that she is following all the guidelines and also thanked the authorities for their quick response. She also asked everyone to stay safe and wear masks.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard update

According to a report by Insider, Johhny Depp reportedly tried to remove Amber Heard from the DC superhero movie Aquaman. The report also mentions that he reached out to his sister who was the producer of the movie to ask if Amber Heard could be replaced. Johnny Depp was asked to resign from the role of Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts' movie.

NCB Arrests Celebrity Hairstylist Suraj Godambe

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested celebrity hairstylist Suraj Godambe after her was found with 16 cocaine ampoules. According to a report by The Induan Express, the ampules weighed about 17.6 grams. The arrest took place in Mumbai.

Image courtesy- @shloka_mehta_official and @kiaraaliaadvani Instagram

