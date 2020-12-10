Johnny Depp To Turn Over Communications With Every Actor He Has Ever Dated?

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case isn't dying down anytime soon. Johnny Depp's libel case was lost in the UK and he was termed a 'wife-beater'. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has decided to appeal that verdict and is also simultaneously pursuing a $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia. Johnny Depp, as a part of the case, will now have to turn over his communications with every famous Hollywood actor he has ever dated. Read on to know more.

Johnny Depp's libel case

According to a report by Vanity Fair, the case between the ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has taken a new turn which will need the Dark Shadows actor to turn over his communications with every Hollywood celebrity he has ever dated in the past. Depp's next court battle will include a lot of big names from the industry as he is obligated to produce all responsive communications with his former girlfriends. The list of his romantic partners from the past includes Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, and Marion Cotillard.

Another one of his ex-girlfriends, Ellen Barken has reportedly given a deposition in the U.K. case, claiming that Depp threw a wine bottle in her direction when they were dating. Johnny Depp has refused this allegation and claimed that she is just holding a grudge against him. During the filming of Public Enemies in 2008, Johnny Depp was said to be dating co-star Marion Cotillard and there were rumours of the two flirting on the sets, all this while Johnny Depp was still with Vanessa Paradis.

There have also been rumours about Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp dating. They met on the sets of their film, The Tourist, and were said to be together for a while, at a time when Jolie was still married. Depp talking about his Tourist co-star had said that she’s everything, kind of a walking poem. He had added that she’s a perfect beauty but at the same time very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, very funny, and also has a very perverse sense of humour. Begin Again star Knightley has also never confirmed a relationship with the actor, but they did work on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise together over the course of a decade. Depp’s defamation case is expected to go to trial in early 2021.

