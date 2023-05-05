Amber Heard Quits Hollywood, Moves To Madrid After Losing Johnny Depp Defamation Case?

Amber Heard is reportedly going to take time away from acting and will live a life away from the limelight in Madrid, Spain. According to Daily Mail, the actress has relocated to Madrid with her daughter Oonagh. One of her close friends told the British publication, "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project."

Heard previously sold her California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million. She has been spending a lot of time in Spain, although her agents have not officially commented on the reports. The Aquaman actress was sighted on the Palma de Mallorca beaches in October last year, and just a few days earlier, during her trip to Spain, she was seen having fun with her daughter at a playground. Since bringing her into the world via surrogacy in July 2021, Heard has kept her child out of the spotlight.

Amber Heard's last film

Amber Heard's last film was Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is yet to be released. The actress will be reprising her role as Mera, the love interest of Aquaman, played by Momoa. Her exclusion from the sequel was the subject of a Change.org petition that gathered more than 4.6 million signatures during the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial.

The Drive Angry star’s decision to move to Madrid came after the defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, last year. The jury ultimately ruled in favour of Depp after several weeks of back-and-forth in court, and the Pirates of the Carribean star was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. But eventually, the punitive damages were scaled back to the state's statutory maximum of $350,000.