Amber Heard Returns To The Silver Screen With New Film After Johnny Depp Trial

On Saturday, Amber Heard made her first appearance after her highly publicised trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress walked the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, to attend the premiere of her upcoming film In The Fire. During her appearance, she spoke to People magazine and opened up about the movie.

3 things you need to know

Amber Heard has reportedly moved to Spain permanently with her daughter.

The 32-year-old actress paid $1 million dollars to her ex-husband Johnny Depp in settlement of legal battle.

The actress was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Amber Heard says new film is ‘about love’

Amber Heard spoke to People about her upcoming film and called it a "beautiful movie". The actress who plays the role of Grace Victoria Burnham, a psychiatrist, said that the film is about the ‘overwhelming power that love has’.

"It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has," the actress was quoted saying. She added, "I don't want to sound cheesy about it, but it's a movie about love."

(A picture of Amber Heard from the film festival | Image: CoraMel/Twitter)

Helmed by Conor Allyn, the movie is set in 1899. Apart from Heard, the movie also stars Eduardo Noriega. In the film, Amber Heard plays the role of a 38-year-old psychiatrist who treats a disturbed child accused of being ‘the devil’. She does this at a point of time when psychiatry is not yet respected as a profession. "While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her 'cure' becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself," says the synopsis of the film.

That apart, Amber Heard also has Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom lined up for release. Helmed by James Wan, the sequel co-stars Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and others. The movie is scheduled to release later this year on December 20.