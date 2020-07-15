Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Had 'terrible' Fight, Diary Entry Explaining Tussle Read In Court

Johnny Depp’s libel case against British Tabloid has gotten intricate. In a recent court hearing, Amber Heard’s diary entry was read out loud in court. In this diary entry, Heard described a terrible fight with then-husband Johnny Depp on a train during their honeymoon. After the diary entry was read, Depp’s security guard was further questioned about this fight.

Amber Heard’s diary entry from 2015 in open court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently in London attending their court trial. The ex-couple is in attendance at the court due to the libel case filed by Johnny Depp against British Tabloid. The tabloid is being sued by the American actor after they described him as “wife-beater” in one of their articles and Depp is denying their allegations completely.

In a recent court hearing for this trial, a 2015 entry from Amber Heard’s diary was read out loud in open court. This 2015 entry was from a train journey during Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s honeymoon in Southeast Asia. In this diary entry, Amber Heard described a “terrible” fight with Depp. She also wrote that at one point she found Depp wrapping his shirt around her neck.

Furthermore, Amber Heard also sarcastically complimented Johnny Depp for his “precision and co-ordination” while tying a knot around her neck. Heard’s diary entry concluded with the statement that she and Depp fell asleep “with childlike anger, fear, and love”. Johnny Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly was present with the ex-couple during the train journey.

The barrister asked Malcolm a hypothetical question about the fight and whether he would have known if a fight had taken place between the ex-couple at 3:30 in the morning. Malcolm Connolly answered this question by stating that he would have never known about it. During the court hearing on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Malcolm Connolly also stated that he has never seen Depp physically “attack or hit”. He also added that he would never tolerate any man hitting a woman no matter whether the person is his boss or the Pope. Malcolm concluded his statement by saying that he had “heard of” instances of Amber Heard attacking her ex-husband Depp.

