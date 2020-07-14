Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Throwing 'haymaker' Punch After He Lost $650 Million

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom sessions are revealing new details every day. On the fifth day of his trial in London against a news daily, Depp reportedly disclosed that his former partner Amber Heard threw a "haymaker" punch at him after he turned up to her birthday party in a bad mood because he found out he had lost $650million in movie earnings.

Johnny Depp has sued a newspaper agency and a journalist for an article in which he was described as a “wife-beater”. He has denied the accusations of being violent towards Amber Heard, who was married to him from 2015 to 2017. At London’s Royal Courts of Justice, Depp was asked about events that took place on Amber Heard’s 30th birthday party on April 21, 2016. Depp arrived two hours late at the venue which was located at Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where the former couple resided.

Johnny Depp revealed that he arrived late because of an emergency; he had to attend a meeting with his accountant, Edward White. At the meet, he was informed that his finances are in a “disastrous state”. The actor reportedly said that he had discovered that he had lost $650 million which he made from movies due to alleged financial mismanagement by his former business managers who took “quite a lot” of his money. Depp found out that tax has not been paid from his side for around 17 years since Pirates of the Caribbean 2 and 3. He owned the IRS $100 million in back taxes. Even after the loss, the newspaper’s attorney claimed that the actors' earning was around $60 million that financial year.

Amber Heard had alleged that Johnny Depp was violent towards her following her 30th birthday celebration. However, Depp said in court that it was Heard who punched him and gave him a black eye. He stated that it was a bit of a “wild swing but effective” if it reaches the target. The Sleepy Hollow star claimed that he had never hit a woman in his entire life.

After Johnny Depp stepped down from the witness box, his assistant Stephen Deuters was called up. He was asked about an alleged violent incident that reportedly took place in May 2014 on a private jet. It was when Depp allegedly kicked Amber Heard in the back. Deuters told the court that he witnessed no violence on the flight. He mentioned that Johnny Depp was “not drunk, but was very low, very quiet” on the flight. He recalled that Depp was “drawing and painting” on the way. Deuters mentioned that the actor had been addicted to opiates, which has a downing effect.

