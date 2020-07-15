Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Alleges Amber Heard Stubbed A Cigarette Out On Johnny's Face

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard has alleged that Amber Heard put a cigarette out on Johnny Depp’s face. According to a report by Variety, Malcolm Connolly, who is the bodyguard of Johnny Depp, spoke in the court and made a couple of allegations against Amber Heard. The news portal claimed that Connolly has worked for Johnny Depp for over 16 years and thus spoke in court during the sixth day of the Libel trial. Johnny Depp in the past has denied being violent to his then-wife Amber Heard when they were married between 2015 to 2017, according to an entertainment news portal.

Bodyguard of Johnny Depp alleges Amber Heard stubbed a cigarette out on Johnny's face

According to the news portal, Connolly received an urgent call from his superiors who instructed him to get Johnny Depp out of a certain situation he was in. Thus the bodyguard got into a cab and rushed at the rented house where Depp and Heard were staying at the time. The bodyguard described that upon arrival, he heard them screaming at each other. Connolly then somehow managed to get Johnny Depp out of the situation and took him to his car. It was then that Johnny Depp reportedly told Connolly that Amber cut his finger off and smashed his hand with a vodka bottle. Connolly reportedly testified that he indeed saw his finger and it was a mess. During the same interaction, Depp also pointed out to Connolly that Amber put out a cigarette on his face. Connolly once again confirmed that he saw the mark on his head, according to an entertainment news portal.

Connolly mentioned that when they were having this conversation in the car, Amber approached them and coming closer to the car yelled at them. She yelled abuses at Johnny Depp and continued to do so for a while asking him to not leave and face her. Connolly then reportedly made a statement saying that he had never seen Johnny Depp strike Amber Heard despite the toxic environment. The bodyguard said that he would never tolerate such a thing regardless if his boss is Johnny Depp or the Pope. Connolly said that he cannot tolerate a man striking a woman, according to an entertainment news portal.

