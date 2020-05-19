Johnny Depp Can Now Use Amber Heard's 'drinking Problem' As Evidence In Court?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dispute seems to be escalating with time as new details about the duo’s estranged relationship are surfacing online. As per a report published by a leading news daily, the court judge ruled that Johnny Depp will now be able to use evidence about the “vast quantities” of red wine Amber Heard drank each night as part of his High Court battle over domestic abuse allegations. If the reports are to be believed, the judge has also allowed Depp to use the claims, which state that Amber Heard altered vaccination certificates to smuggle her dogs into Australia.

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Amber Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying a document to confine dogs in a private jet in 2014 and avoided jail under a deal. Reportedly, the judge also allowed to include a claim by Amber’s secretary, Ms James, which states that Amber Heard asked her to help draft a letter to US Homeland Security in 2014, which comprised of some false claims. However, the report adds that the judge excluded other parts of Ms James' witness statement, which includes evidence related to Amber Heard's alleged drug-taking, the redesign of the actor's apartment and her clothing style, calling them ‘irrelevant’.

The last trial- Winona and Vanessa back Johnny

It was recently reported that Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis came out in support of Johnny Depp and claimed that he was ‘non-violent’. This comes after Johnny Depp filed a legal suit against the news publication, as they labelled Depp as a ‘wife-beater’. Vanessa Paradis, in her statement, called Johnny 'kind', 'attentive' and 'non-violent'. Adding to the same, Vanessa Paradis mentioned that they were together for nearly 14 years and have raised two children together. Moreover, she claimed that Johnny was never abusive towards her. Winona Ryder, who dated Johnny Depp in the 90s, revealed that she is finding it difficult to digest Heard’s accusations on Johnny. Echoing to Vanessa’s tunes, Winona Ryder mentioned that Johnny was never violent and abusive towards her during the tenure of their relationship.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate.

