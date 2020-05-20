Even As Amber Heard Fights Legal Battle With Johnny Depp, She Is In Her "happy Place"

The Aquaman fame actor Amber Heard has been embroiled in a legal battle for quite some time now with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Recently, she also lost her mother who passed away on May 3. However, in spite of all such troubles, Amber seems to be in her "happy place" right now and here's why.

Amber Heard is in her "happy place"?

On Tuesday, May 19, Amber Heard took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her "happy place". In the picture, she could be seen riding a horse and looking back over her shoulder in a coy smile. The background consisted of a dry but beautiful background. Hours before this, Amber had also posted a picture where she was standing beside a huge cactus dressed in jeans, white sleeveless top and high boots.

Also Read: Johnny Depp Can Now Use Amber Heard's 'drinking Problem' As Evidence In Court?

Apart from her legal battle with Johhny Depp, Amber Heard also lost her mother Paige recently. She took to her Instagram on May 3 to share the sad news of her demise. She also posted some throwback pictures with her mother and added a caption saying, "She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever".

Also Read: Johnny Depp's Case: Amber Heard Accused Of Body-shaming & Passing Demeaning Remark On Him

In other news, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case has taken a new turn. Hollywood actors like Winona Ryder, Penelope Cruz and Vanessa Paradis, all of whom had dated Depp before, publicly came out in his support and mentioned that he was never violent in the relationship. Amber's ex-PA's testimony on how she treated Depp during their marriage is also reportedly considered crucial by the High Court.

Also Read: Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Back Johnny Depp; Deny Reports Of Him Being A 'wife-beater'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in 2015 before going for a divorce in 2017. The two are engaged in a long and tedious legal battle where Heard has accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. However, things seem to have turned in favour of Johnny Depp given the various evidence that has come forward. Rumours are also doing rounds that Amber, played the role of princess Mera in Aquaman, has been removed from the cast while.

Also Read: Disney Fires Johnny Depp From Pirates Of The Caribbean Because Of THIS Reason

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is also involved in another legal battle, the libel case, with a reputed international portal. According to reports, the actor has sued the company for calling him a "wife-beater" in one of their articles. Depp is also reportedly suing the executive editor of the portal.

Also Read: Aquaman 2: Did Warner Bros Fire Amber Heard Post Updates In Legal Battle With Johnny Depp?

Also Read: Johnny Depp Allegedly "attacked" Amber Heard According To Recently Leaked 911 Call

Image credit: Amber Heard Instagram, Johnny Depp Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.