Johnny Depp's Case: Amber Heard Accused Of Body-shaming & Passing Demeaning Remark On Him

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dispute seems to be escalating with time as new details about the duo’s estranged relationship are surfacing online. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Amber Heard was accused of body-shaming and making several condescending remarks about Johnny Depp’s physique. One of Depp’s estate managers, Tara Roberts made the new declaration in the court and recalled the incident as part of the actor’s libel case.

Also Read | Johnny Depp To Reprise Captain Jack Sparrow In The Next 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movie?

As per the court documents, Tara Roberts recalled the time when she overheard Amber’s conversation, in which she told Johnny Depp that his career was over. Adding to the same, Tara mentioned that Amber Heard used to call Johnny by demeaning names, insult him and mock his physical appearance. Furthermore, in her declaration, Tora Roberts revealed that Johnny Depp had spoken to her about calling it quits with Amber Heard in 2015.

Also Read | Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Back Johnny Depp; Deny Reports Of Him Being A 'wife-beater'

Last week, Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis came out in support of the actor and claimed him as ‘non-violent’ in the court. Their declaration came after Johnny Depp filed a legal suit against the news publication, as they labelled Depp as a ‘wife-beater’. Vanessa Paradis, in her statement, called Johnny 'kind', 'attentive' and 'non-violent'. Adding to the same, Vanessa Paradis mentioned that they were together for nearly 14 years and have raised two children together. Moreover, she claimed that Johnny was never abusive toward her.

Also Read | Disney Fires Johnny Depp From Pirates Of The Caribbean Because Of THIS Reason

In response to Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis’ claims in support of Depp, Amber Heard’s representative issued a statement which states that one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman. Meanwhile, the court reportedly gave Johnny Depp the permission to file a defamation suit against Amber Heard.

On the profession front

f the rumours are to be believed, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Earlier, several news reports suggested that the makers have approached actor Zac Effron to play the character in the movie. However, as reported by a leading news tabloid, Disney is hoping to bring back Depp for the titular role popularised by him, as it would be difficult for the audience to take another leading actor as Jack Sparrow.

Also Read | Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Back Johnny Depp; Deny Reports Of Him Being A 'wife-beater'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.